Foot patrols and women’s support services will be among programs funded under a Federal Government deal to address high family and domestic violence rates in Alice Springs.

Announced on Wednesday, the $3 million injection of funding to address domestic and family violence hopes to address disproportionately high levels of abuse across the Northern Territory.

Among organisations to receive funding is the Tangentyere Council Aboriginal Corporation, which will expand patrol activities and increase support services through its Women’s Family Safety Group.

“One woman dies every ten days at the hands of her former or current partner in Australia. This is unacceptable,” Federal Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said.

“We know Indigenous women are more likely to experience family and domestic violence – more than 34 times likely.

“We’re committed as a whole-of-government to reducing this scourge.”

The provisions intend to expand the reach of local services, support victims and increase work to prevent reoffending in central Australia.

Ngaanyatjarra Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjara Women’s Council Aboriginal Corporation will similarly expand its rollout of women’s support services.

The development of proactive prevention strategies though engagement with young men aimed at reducing domestic violence are set to expand with Lhere Artepe Aboriginal Corporation.

LPAC will also build on its foot patrol pilot running security rounds to help prevent night time break-ins and youth crime.

Federal NT Senator Malarndirri McCarthy said the Government wanted to see end the “revolving door” of crime and domestic violence.

Federal Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney self-determination played a key role in addressing domestic violence

“As well as intervention and responding to incidents, (the funding) will empower leaders in the community to address some of the underlying factors that lead to violence and unlawful behaviour, and support women to take a leading role in keeping the community safe,” she said.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Wellness 2021 statistics, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are more than 30 times as likely to be hospitalised from family-violence related assault compared to non-Indigenous Australians.

In the lead up to the Federal election, Labor promised increased measures to address the issue.

Campaign policies included a $79 million justice reinvestment, including early intervention programs, and a national plan for First Nations people to end violence against women and family violence.

New framework for the National Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children is due to be released by October.