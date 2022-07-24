A record number of First Nations politicians will head to Canberra this week as Federal Parliament commences sitting for 2022.

The 47th parliament will consist of a record 11 seats being occupied by First Nations Australians across both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The representation marks a two thirds increase on the previous Parliament, where only six members identified as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.

There will be three Indigenous representatives in the lower house, including Wiradjuri woman Linda Burney who becomes the first female Indigenous Affairs Minister.

Ms Burney, an incumbent Labor member who has held the New South Wales seat of Barton since 2016, replaces ousted Liberal MP Ken Wyatt in the role.

A new face in the house of representatives is Marion Scrymgour, who will act as the Northern Territory’s member for Lingiari.

Ms Scrymgour, who has both Tiwi Islands and central Australian heritage, has significant experience in the health and non-for profit sectors and is also the chief executive of the Tiwi Islands Regional Council.

Wiradjuri man Gordon Reid will also sit in the lower house, representing the New South Wales seat of Robertson.

Mr Reid comes from a medical background, most recently working as an emergency department doctor at the central coast’s Wyong hospital.

There will be three new upper house senators after the election of additional Indigenous representative from South Australia, Victoria and the Northern Territory.

Warlpiri woman Jacinta Nampijinpa Price will act as Country Liberal Senator for Northern Territory.

Ms Nampijinpa Price makes the move to federal politics after serving the Alice Springs Town Council for six years where she was deputy mayor for the last year of her tenure.

Muthi Muthi and Wamba-Wamba woman Jana Stewart is the new senator for Victoria after time as a ministerial advisor and senior public servant in Victorian State Government.

Arrente woman Kerrynne Liddle also joins the senate for her first term after extensive experience in transitioning First Nations people into work in a variety of fields and leadership roles in both the public and private sector.

Incumbent senators include Tasmania’s Jacqui Lambie (Palawa), Victoria’s Lidia Thorpe (Djab Wurrung, Gunnai and Gunditjmara), the Northern Territory’s Malarndirri McCarthy (Yanyuwa and Garrawa) and Western Australia’s Pat Dodson (Yawuru) and Dorinda Cox (Yamatji and Noongar).