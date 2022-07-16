Footy is the lifeblood of many small communities in the Northern Territory.

The Barkly Australian Football League has run a senior men’s division since 1991, and with growing interest from young girls and women, administrators agreed it was time for a new competition.

After the AFL Northern Territory’s regional roadshow event came to Tennant Creek in April the buzz grew.

With self-organised weekly training and high registration numbers it all came together quickly.

“We better start thinking about playing a game,” said AFL NT Barkly regional development officer Wayne Green.

“It wasn’t necessarily about getting a comp going, but it was about getting some female footy happening,” he said.

Eight games into the regular season, the inaugural women’s A-Grade competition kicked off for round one on July 9.

Tennent Creek based sides Spitfires and YDU were quickly joined by outfits from neighbouring communities Ali Curung and Canteen Creek.

The filled-out fixture means hours of travel for games away from home.

Despite the required commitment Mr Green said the enthusiasm is there to see from all involved.

“The community had just gotten behind it,” he said.

“Sponsors have come out of the woodwork and whole new bunch of volunteers as well.”

Along with the passion, Mr Green said the talent is already there for many of the players.

He hopes an appetite for a move to state leagues is next for those with the ability to get there.

YDU sit on top of the table after a first round win against Spitfires, with Canteen Creek trailing just behind on percentage.

The nine round season progresses into a two-week finals period in concert with the men’s competition.