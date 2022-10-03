The prosperous town of Bendigo was rocked out by a host fo prominent First Nations artists on Saturday night at First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria’s second Treaty Day Out for the year.

Treaty Day Out is a community event used to bring Indigenous people and allies together to enjoy First Nations culture and music, and encourage involvement with the Treaty process.

First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria co-chairwoman Aunty Geraldine Atkinson took to the stage to address the 3000-strong crowd on how important people are to the Assembly.

“You’re very, very important to us,” she said.

“Everyone wants to get on with building a better future together as equals.

“But to do that, we must first the address the unfinished business of racism and what invasion and colonisation has done, treaty is our opportunity to do exactly that.”

But to not make the entire focus of the event on Treaty, Aunty Geraldine took a moment to remind people of the amount of sorry business currently being observed in Indigenous communities throughout Victoria.

“We’ve had so much sorry business in our communities and with our families, we’ve had more than our fair share of heartache and of mine included,” she said.

Following Aunty Geraldine’s address a tribute video was played for late uncles Jack Charles and Archie Roach.

The video was a compilation of still images of both Uncle Jack and Archie, ending with the collaborative performance of We Won’t Cry at TedXSydney in 2017.

As this was a music festival with a host of Indigenous musicians performing, each artist took time in their performance to acknowledge those who came before and speak about how they paved the road modern day musicians now walk on.

During his performance Dan Sultan revealed he was grappling with whether or not he could say Uncle Archie Roach’s name.

The practice of not saying the names of those who have passed is an important part of a lot of First Nations cultural groups in Australia.

Treaty Day Out was a way for the First Peoples’ Assembly to reach out into regional communities and help to enrol more people to become a part of the Indigenous representative body’s system.

A spokespersons said the festival led to a few hundred extra enrolments in the Assembly.