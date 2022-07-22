Australian Opals star Abby Cubillo hopes her sport will become a hotbed for Indigenous talent and representation at the highest level in generations to come.

Basketball is one of the highest participated sports among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth around the country.

Ahead of September’s FIBA Women’s World Cup on Wangal country, the 23-year-old Larrakia

woman and Canberra Capitals playmaker is excited to see the to cultural focus being brought to international audiences.

“I’m really excited to be a part of the Indigenous Engagement Launch,” Cubillo said.

“Hopefully, by launching this now, a few years down the track we will see more Indigenous females representing the Opals on the world stage.”

FIBA has partnered with Indigenous creative agency Campfire x to bring a strong First Nations tone to the competition.

Along with cultural ceremonies, State and Federal Government commitment to engagement programs in Indigenous communities, the world cup sought input from First Nations youth.

The offical FIBA logo and merchandise are inspired by 14 year old basketball player Armalie Briscoe’s artworks.

Bringing together her love for the sport, art, culture and country the initiatives hope to deliver a grassroots and authentic element to the competition’s identity.

Wiradjuri Woman, Campfire x account director and world cup Indigenous Engagment officer Tuneah Plumb said she was proud of her role and excited to see the creative elements come to life.

“In the past few months, I’ve been inspired by our past Indigenous Opals, Rohanee Cox and Leilani Mitchell, and the way they have led in this space,” she said.

“Our goal is to increase the number of Indigenous girls playing basketball. Young women will lead via creative ways on social media platforms.”

The Women’s World Cup starts September 22 at Sydney’s Olympic Park with 38 matches between nations from Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa and the Americas.