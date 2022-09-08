When Jedda was released in 1955, it broke new ground as the first Australian film to use Indigenous actors for its leading roles.

One of the stars of the film was Rosalie Kunoth-Monks, an Anmatyerre woman from the Northern Territory.

The film Jedda has become a cultural classic, but little is known about the actress’ life before notability.

Now audiences are given an insight into Kunoth-Monk’s adolescence and how she got the chance to play one of the most beloved Indigenous characters.

Finding Jedda screened at CinefestOZ this year, directed and written by Tanith Glynn-Maloney and shot by Tyson Perkins.

The stunning short film takes place in 1951 when Roaslie was 14 years old staying at St Mary’s Hostel in Alice Springs.

Filmmakers Charles and Elsa Chauvel were on the hunt for an Indigenous actress for their upcoming film.

Many of the girls from St Mary’s audition for the role, including Kunoth-Monks and her best friend, Betty.

Although the audition was an opportunity of a lifetime, Kunoth-Monks at first doesn’t seem to care that much about it, while Betty is the opposite.

With both girls encouraged to go for it, Charles and Elsa Chauvel were pleased with Kunoth-Monks.

Finding Jedda is a sweet short film that does its purpose of telling the story of Chauvel’s search for the perfect star for their revolutionary film.

Siobhan Breaden, the young actress who played Kunoth-Monks and Amarlie Briscoe, who played Betty, delivered a likeable performance for their first film.

With only eight minutes of screen time Finding Jedda will leave audiences wanting more from the story and characters, as it feels like the story is only getting just getting started.

Finding Jedda

Director: Tanith Glynn-Maloney

Starring: Siobhan Breaden, Amarlie Briscoe, Marta Duesseldorp, Benjamin Winspear,

Stars: 4/5

Language: English