Spanning more than 1000 years into the past, present and future, We Are Still Here interweaves eight tales of Indigenous struggle, to tell a sweeping story of hope and survival.

The anthology film is a powerful cinematic response to the 250th anniversary of Captain James Cook’s arrival and the film tackles this message with an educational and raw perspective coming from a collective of First Nations writers, directors and actors.

Bridging together a range of genres from animation, sci-fi, romantic comedy, period drama, We Are Still Here jumps from different time periods throughout the film, giving the audience the a ray of heroic protagonist.

The film opens with a mother and daughter fishing in the ancient times, before the arrival of Captain Cook – the sense of culture and tradition staying sacred before the white men arrived.

Then the timeline jumps to 1862 where, both Australian and New Zealand Indigenous people experience grief and death in their own way.

In 1915, World War I has made its mark on history, as Samoan soldier is challenged by his belief on war and in his desperate need of survival, he encounters an unexpected act of kindness.

Alongside stories set in the past, the film has other chapters which dive into themes of activism, racism and romance.

Two of the stories bring awareness to issues still happening in Australia, with a chapter about Invasion Day and the feeling and troubles it brings on most Indigenous people.

Another chapter features the discrimination and racism in small towns when it comes to Indigenous people purchasing alcohol.

The stories don’t just stop in the past and present, they also pour into the future with a creative look of a dystopian world, centered around a young girl carrying on her culture.

Apart from the storytelling, the film showcases strong and phenomenal talent from First Nations actors, with performances that will move you to tears, anger or laughter.

With multiple directors and writers, each chapter had a unique look and was shot beautifully while also smoothly edited to fit one big narrative.

We Are Still Here is a powerful statement that has shines a light on Australia’s and New Zealand’s black history and voices, as a celebration.

We Are Still Here

Directors: Beck Cole, Danielle MacLean, Dena Curtis, Tim Worrall, Richard Curtis, Miki Magasiva, Mario Gaoa, Chantelle Burgoyne, Tracey Rigney, Renae Maihi

Starring: Meyne Wyatt, Megan Wilding, Clarence Ryan, Robert Taylor, Sean Mununggurr, Leonie Whyman, Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne, Villa Lemanu, Lisa Flanagan, Calvin Tuteao, Evander Brown, Willow Rupapera, Bas Te Hira, Deborah Brown, Serene Dubs Yunupingu, Oriini Kaipara

Stars: 5/5

Language: Arrernte, Maori, English, Samoan, Turkish with English subtitles

Where to watch: TBA