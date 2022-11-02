Tempers have flared between former rugby league foes turned boxing rivals Justin Hodges and Paul Gallen at No Limit Boxing’s official launch of their rematch, flagged by Gallen as his final professional fight, in Sydney later this month.

Sydney’s Moore Park entertainment quarter saw the pair trade barbs over the referee’s performance during their bout in Brisbane on September 15 where Gallen faced Hodges and fellow Queenslander Ben Hannant on the same night.

News broke last week of Hodges reportedly filing legal action in a bid to see the Australian National Boxing Federation overturn his TKO loss following a hefty blow Gallen wore earlier in the match while hanging over the ropes went without consequence from officials.

The former Queensland State of Origin star claims the decision, or lack-there-of, cost him the fight and a $1 million dollar pay check.

On Wednesday Hodges and Gallen argued over the legality of the hit before bickering over the length of rounds and beating their own chests ahead of the rematch.

“The referee, a Queenslander, could sue you for defamation,” Gallen said.

“Basically you’re saying he favoured the most hated man in Queensland.”

Gallen said the fight would not go ahead without an increase from two to three minute rounds from their previous bout before blasting Hodges with labels of “soft c**k” and “f***ing cat”.

Hodges rebutted to claim time wouldn’t matter as the fight “wont go past two rounds”, reminding those there of a heavy shot which floored Gallen in a fashion previously unseen through the former Blues’ captain’s career.

“I remember the shot that I got him with, it was just a bit of a right hook,” Hodges said.

“It was just a bit of a tap.

“This time I’m just going to try and line him up and hit him as hard as I can and the lights are gonna go out.”

The press conference threatened to be overshadowed by the return of Michael Zerafa to No Limit promotions following a fallout with the company last year.

After Zerafa pulled out of a fight with the company’s marquee man Tim Tszyu in June, 2021 his place on their future cards looked all but over.

“18 months in a long time in Boxing,” No Limit chief executive George Rose said.

“He’s moved on, we’ve moved on.”

“Unfortunately we missed out on what could have been one of the biggest domestic flights ever and like I said we’ve moved on

“If I held grudges over dumb shit I wouldn’t be talking to anyone.”

On November 23 Zerafa goes toe-to-toe with Italian Danillo Creati.

The pair rubbished each others career CV’s and previous fights before shaking hands after posing for photos.

Also entering the ring in a few weeks time is Indigenous pair Tywarna Campbell and Sharnell Dargan for their respective fights.

Campbell looks to follow-on from her successful Australian title defence over Jessica Adams in Newcastle last month while Dargan looks to make amends for her nail-biting loss by decision to Kiwi Ayeisha Abeid.

Dargan reflected on the loss before looking ahead to her match-up with Indian fighter Chandi Mehra.

“I though I won, I thought I did enough to win but now I just gotta realise that I need to start trying to stop these opponents and not leave it up to the judges,” Dargan said.

“My style is I just like to fight.

“I’ve pretty much been a fighter my whole life and growing up so when I go in there, it’s time for me to let everything out and that’s what I do.

“I love entertaining people and the people love it so I just come out and try to bang.”

No Limits’ event One More Time heads to Sydney’s International Conference Centre on November 23.