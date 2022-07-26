To say the past six months at the National Indigenous Times has been big would be an understatement.

Since January, we have grown from three journalists to eight and now have reporters based in WA, Queensland, New South Wales, Tasmania and soon Victoria, as well as freelancers and columnists right across Australia.

With editorial and publishing support from Seven West Media, the NIT has managed to gain a stable monthly print platform in WA to share our stories with The West Australian’s booming statewide audience.

Our focus now spans everything from politics and native title to sport and fashion, with dedicated reporters making strong connections with the people who matter in their chosen fields.

In the past six months we have sent journalists overseas to cover the achievements of First Nations fashionistas, consistently pressed state governments across Australia on treaties, Stolen Generations compensation, youth incarceration and deaths in custody, and highlighted the brilliant work done by our Indigenous rangers, businesses and advocates.

And this week, for the first time, our paper has been printed and distributed across New South Wales and Queensland courtesy of a publishing deal with leading News Corp Australia mastheads which has also seen the NIT move into a tabloid format.

The east coast publication coincides with the impending launch of our new website, nit.com.au, which will bring our digital news service into the modern age of storytelling.

Our new website will enable us to produce enriched content and ensure the most important and interesting stories are put front-and-centre for our audience where you want to read it.

It will facilitate the expansion of our video broadcast offerings and enable the launch of several exciting podcast projects we have in the works, ranging from deep dives into the incredible world of Indigenous culture to uncovering the confronting truths of Australia’s colonial settlement.

We also believe there are important lessons to learn from outside of our shores and plan to share more stories from Indigenous people around the world to help our nation better understand what it means to be a First Nations person, and why our voices need to be heard at every level of society.

This growth would not have been possible without the support of our advertisers, grant providers, publishers, readers and the drive of our board to become the number one source for news about and for Indigenous Australia.

Unlike the major national Indigenous news networks to date, the NIT has no government support and is 100 per cent Indigenous-owned, which gives us a mandate to back First Nations views and people above all else.

As I said at the top, the past six months has been big for the NIT, but it is nothing compared to what the next six months will bring.

We are not resting on our laurels and remain committed as ever to one day see the National Indigenous Times tabloid printed in every Australian state and territory to ensure everyone can read our news in the format that best suits them.

So stay tuned, there is plenty more to come.