A national Indigenous business lobby group is in the works following the historic first meeting of First Nations chambers of commerce in Canberra this month.

Organised by the Northern Territory Indigenous Business Network, the National Indigenous Business Chambers Summit was the first meeting of state bodies and organisations to unite in support of a movement to form a national Indigenous business peak body.

Victoria’s Kinaway Chamber of Commerce chief executive Scott McCartney said the movement had gained momentum due to the Indigenous business sector’s rapid growth.

Kinaway has gone from supporting 120 business in 2019 to more than 500.

“Because there’s been such growth in the sector in particular in the last two and a half years, it was just time that we all come together,” Mr McCartney said.

“The idea was to bring everyone together to share our playbooks,” Mr McCartney said.

“Who’s doing things well, who’s having some challenges and how we can overcome those, but also uniting as one to take that collegiate approach about how we support our businesses.”

As part of the summit, representatives of the 12 attending chambers agreed upon what constitutes an Aboriginal business enterprise.

Summit attendees agreed a business must be majority owned, managed and controlled by First Nations people to be considered an Aborignal business enterprise.

Collectively the summit’s attending chambers support about 3000 Indigenous business enterprises nationwide.

“We think we’re the largest network of First Nations businesses,” Mr McCartney said.

“But we don’t really have anyone advocating on behalf of Aboriginal businesses to governments at the moment.

“No one’s talking to the Commonwealth Government in particular about what are the needs, what are the challenges for Aboriginal businesses.

“We think we can be that voice to government.”

Chamber representatives will meet again in Darwin next month to determine the governance model and purpose of a national peak body, a representative board and funding.

Mr McCartney said the benefits of creating a national peak body to represent Indigenous business enterprises would be substantial.

“We think there’s something really tangible there that for a really minimal investment, can have some massive impact as you’re getting the voice of the real First Nation business-led community from all across the country,” he said.