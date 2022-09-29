Kirrae Whurrong, Gundijitmarra, Gunai Kurnai woman Tanya McDonald wants to see more First Nations students working in the community services sector in Alice Springs to help reduce family violence and tackle other social problems.

The Territory has the highest rates of domestic, family and sexual violence in the country, with Aboriginal women and children disproportionately suffering.

The new Charles Darwin University children, health and community workplace assessor moved to Alice Springs from Victoria in early May and is one of the first First Nations women to join the Alice Springs campus as a vocational education and training lecturer.

The mother of four from East Gippsland is related to the late Banjo Patterson and her family originally lived on Country along the Snowy River.

Ms McDonald’s grandmother was part of the Stolen Generations, taken from her family and placed in the Framlingham Mission near Warrnambool and later at the Lake Tyers Mission.

“I previously experienced family violence myself and that left me having to utilise a lot of services and seeing what that sector was about really opened my eyes,” she said.

“That was the main reason, realising there are so many out there that need help and support and wanting to give something back to them.”

Ms McDonald completed a Diploma of Community Services and a Diploma in Family Therapy, then gained a teaching qualification that led her to an education role at South West TAFE.

In 2019, she was awarded Victorian Koori Student of the Year.

“There was a real determination to get myself out of the situation I was in, and when I saw that there weren’t many Indigenous people in my field, that gave me the extra push I needed to finish my degree, and move into teaching,” Ms McDonald said.

“My aim is to get as many Indigenous students in as we can, and more into the community services sector as well.

“Education is a really good tool to have, because community services range across all sorts of areas there is a real need for yup here, whether it is housing or in family violence.”

Ms McDonald said local Indigenous community workers had strong cultural knowledge and brought there was a strong cultural aspect to their work.

“(In Victoria) the mainstream is drummed into us… Up here they really have that cultural aspect which is great to see.

“They have the skills in all different areas and know how to deal with their mob, it’s just a matter of having the extra training behind that.”

VET children, health and community team leader Wendy Lever-Henderson said it was critical for CDU to have Indigenous educators working in the Territory.

“We have a number of First Nations students at CDU, but we think we can increase that with Tanya in the role and we know that our First Nations people will feel safer in the good hands of Tanya,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from or what you’ve experienced in the past – you are worthy of a career like this and have a lot to offer someone going through a tough time.

“As Indigenous people, we have to work a bit harder and try a bit harder to overcome the obstacles, but it’s possible to overcome what you’ve been through and find a better path.”