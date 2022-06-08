The Disrupted Festival of Ideas returns for another year at the State Library of Western Australia on June 18 and 19.

The eight annual edition of the festival hones in on the theme of honesty and truth, inviting keynote speakers and panelists who seek to challenge societal norms and confront the status quo.

The festival line-up includes Indigenous speakers from different backgrounds including Elder Len Collard, Yindijibarndi Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Michael Woodley, founder and designer of Kirrikin Amanda Healy, and keynote speaker Kado Muir.

Mr Muir’s session draws on his experience advocating for the rights of Indigenous people in land rights and protecting heritage within the context of mining.

Titled, Wealth Creation in Western Australia: What Are We Investing In, Mr Muir seeks to question the cost of mining companies providing jobs and wealth for the state.

“Anywhere in the colonies where the Empire extended, the program has been to dispossess the Traditional Owners,” Mr Muir said.

“Take away their resources, take away their capabilities and then proceed to extract resources on their land and so this is just really wanting to reframe that conversation.

“Because at the moment everything in this money story is about the settler state and the agents of the settler state which include mining companies going out and taking away the resources of First Nation and impoverishing the people.

“So the conversation I want to start through this discussion is how do you actually reverse that?”

Mr Muir said he hopes to not only spark change through these discussions but also to create a more sustainable future for First Nations people.

“At the moment we’re basically divorced from the capabilities to generate livelihoods, and livelihoods is more than jobs,” he said.

“The wealth in First Nations is looking at all of those things within our culture, withing our paradigm that has value and then being able to articulate that.

“The discussion I’m wanting to encourage is that First Nations in Australia to start thinking about wealth of their nations and how it’s being dismantled and taken apart by the settler state and what we need to do to actually reclaim it and rebuild it.”

Mr Muir said the festival was a chance to challenge the assumptions of Indigenous people within the mining narrative.

“Challenging the economic narrative and challenging the position of Aboriginal people in that narrative and in that story, that’s what I’m hoping to do,” he said.

“The audience of course is made up of influential West Australians, and I hope would hope that the ideas that I bring forth will gain some traction.

“And an opportunity for reflection that will then allow for people to be conscious and aware of these issues as they go about their daily business.”

The Disrupted Festival will take place at the State Library of Western Australia on Saturday and Sunday, June 18th and 19th.