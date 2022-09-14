After making her debut at New York Fashion Week, Nat Dann is wasting no time and is looking to elevate her brand one step further by bringing it to the metaverse.

Bardi, Nyul Nyul and Nyikina designer and director Nat Dann of Ihraa Swim opened the entire Flying Runway show in Soho, Mana hatta (New York City) on Saturday, September 10.

Her swimwear brought the heat as Dann’s collection, which featured prints drawn by Bobbi Lockyer, was met with cheers at the end of the runway.

Once back on home soil, Dann is already eyeing up her next venture; a fashion space in the metaverse.

“That’s a bit different but it’s a huge thing for the future of fashion,” she said.

“A bit of a different direction for Ihraa Swim in terms of the metaverse being a digital platform.”

Dann said she was interested in being one of the big gamechangers in the fashion space within the metaverse.

“There are huge things popping up right now in terms of the metaverse,” she said.

“And a part of that is fashion because you know the metaverse is gaming and virtual reality.

“I can see that’s going to explode very soon and that’s something that I’m really interested in and want to get involved in from the beginning.”

After debuting her swimwear label as part of New York Fashion Week, Dann said she couldn’t help but fall in love with Mana hatta.

“I fell in love with the place it’s just amazing, there’s so much to absorb here,” she said.

“It’s been really inspiring to be a part of New York and the culture here and to put my swimwear out there.

“So I really want to come back and definitely see Ihraa Swim on a global platform.”

Swimwear lovers won’t have to wait long to see more Ihraa Swim from Dann as she’s already working on her new collection.

“Once the dust settles and I have a bit of a rest, I’ll get stuck into that,” she said.

“Obviously my background is not art but I like to muck around with those types of things.

“And eventually I want to start doing that myself anyways so I’m excited for this up and coming collection because it’s just going to be all me and inspired by my own things.”