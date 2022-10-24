A fresh push to record the hard truths endured by Indigenous Victorians has been launched by the Yoorrook Justice Commission.

The Commission, which earlier this year held public truth-telling hearings for Elders including that of late Uncle Jack Charles, on Monday opened an online portal for all First Nations Victorians to submit their stories on historic or ongoing injustice.

Yoorrook will use the submissions to make recommendations for systemic reform and create a new public record of the impacts of colonisation.

Commission chairwoman and Wergaia and Wamba Wamba Elder Eleanor Bourke said being heard was the first step towards justice and transformation.

“The Yoorrook Justice Commission has already heard powerful truths from Elders across the state,” she said.

“Many spoke about the ongoing effects of discriminatory practices and racist beliefs, and the damaging legacy of past government policies such as those that led to the Stolen Generation.

“We are pleased that now all First Peoples can share their experiences with the first formal truth-telling inquiry in Australia.

“Sharing these truths will help Yoorrook hold the Government, State and other entities to account for past and ongoing injustice and, recommend real changes to the systems and laws affecting First Nations people.”

Submissions can be made to the Commission in any form, including song, dance or artwork and can also reflect on the strength, survival and resistance of First Nations people.