First Nations women in northern Queensland are helping flip the script on traditionally male dominated fields, opting for careers in hands-on industries and obtaining the qualifications along the way.

Female enrolment in apprenticeships at TAFE Queensland have swelled by 60 percent since 2018, balancing employment with their studies over three to fours years.

While it might come be a surprise to some, 19-year-old Torres Strait Islander woman Elisabeth Matters had her heart set on working with her hands since she was a kid.

The Townsville based apprentice carpenter is going down the route she’d always set out for herself.

“When I was younger, my dad used to have hobby projects and I used to always help him,” Ms Matters said.

“It was really fun and sparked an interest in carpentry for me.

Working for construction company Ausco Modular, Ms Matters travels the state and welcomes a variety of day to day roles whilst jumping in and out of the classroom.

“I never thought I would be able to travel everywhere (for work),” she said.

“It’s pretty fun and it’s really exciting that I get to see new places.

“In the future, I see myself completing my apprenticeship, being a fully qualified carpenter and maybe that will lead to me being able to teach other apprentices and maybe doing a supervising job,” she said.

Mum of four Jennah Halley made took the leap and started her apprenticeship in her 30’s, studying in Cairns and working for MAE refrigeration which she says throws up something new and exciting every day.

“It can start with routine maintenance and end up on the roof of a shopping centre on an emergency breakdown,” Mrs Halley said.

“I’ve literally worked on everything from domestic boats to commercial rooftops.

“There is always problem solving and fault finding involved in my job, which means that I never stop learning.”

TAFE Queensland north region building and infrastructure faculty manager Tracy Turner said current skill shortages across the state meant the desire to enter trade training and jobs was being met with opportunity.

“For the most part, trade workers enjoy secure employment and during COVID-19 trade work remained in demand with some areas growing at a rapid pace,” Ms Turner said.

“It’s really great that apprentices earn money from day one of their apprenticeship and their training can be completed in the same time or less when compared to a university degree.”

National Association of Women in Construction Queensland president Sheree Taylor hailed the fiscal benefits trades can bring, many of which earn well above the median national salary.

Mrs Halley hopes the interest from women continues to grow in trade based jobs.

“There’s nothing that I can’t do that the guys can do at work, and probably my biggest supporters are my workmates.

“So if you can find that crew and that support, go and pursue a trade because it’s rewarding and it’s empowering as a female and as a woman and a mum,” Mrs Halley said.

Ms Matters said entering male dominated disciplines is not as daunting as it might seem with support networks and programs available for women braking into these industries.

“If a young woman or a girl wanted to do a trade career, I would tell them to go for it and be brave,” she said.

TAFE Queensland offers a number of free or low cost apprenticeship opportunities with subsidies and concessions available to facilitate industry skills needs and shortages.