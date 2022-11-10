First Nations women were recognised for their remarkable talents and achievements during the inaugural Marie Claire annual Women of the Year in Warrang (Sydney) last night.

With categories titled Powerhouse of the Year and Creative of the Year, it’s no surprise numerous First Nations women making waves won in multiple categories.

One of the more notable wins from the night was Teela Reid, who tied to win The Voice of Now because of her work in developing and campaigning for the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

The Wiradjuri and Wailwan lawyer was a pivotal part in advocating the Uluru Statement and continues to play a large role in advocating for the Voice to parliament.

When the award was presented to her she admitted she hadn’t prepared a speech and instead opted to recite the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

“The incoming prime minister has committed our nation to a referendum on a Voice,” she said.

“That means every single one of you is now a campaigner. You have to stand on the right side of history

“And so given I don’t have a speech, I’m going to recite the Uluru Statement from the Heart.”

Other notable wins include Linda Burney and Ash Barty who took home Powerhouse of the Year and Champion of the Year respectively.

Burney was recognised as becoming the first Indigenous person elected to NSW parliament and the first Indigenous woman to serve in the House of Representatives.

Since being elected in May, Burney has held several discussions on the Voice and promised a release of the Indigenous Voice before a referendum.

Actress Leah Purcell took out the win for Creative of the Year and was recognised for her work as the writer, director and actress in the film The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson.

This year’s Designer o the Year also shone a light on the impact First Nations women are having on the fashion industry, with Julie Shaw of MAARA Collective taking out the win.

The Yuwaalaraay designer found her roots in the mining town of Lightning Ridge before starting MAARA Collective in 2019.

Since then she’s become a staple luxury resortwear brand and debuted her new Likara Collection alongside Alison Lionel earlier this year during Australian Fashion Week.

See the full list of First Nations winners from the Women of the Year Awards:

Powerhouse of the Year: Linda Burney

Champion of the Year: Ash Barty

Designer of the Year: Julie Shaw of MAARA Collective

Creative of the Year: Leah Purcell

The Voice of Now: Teela Reid (tied)