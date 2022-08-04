Having already achieved an impressive list of accolades in her young football career, Molly Althouse has ambitions to take her football even further.

The Darwin Buffettes player was excellent during the last NTFL Women’s Premier League season and was awarded the Gwynne Medal as the competition’s best-and-fairest player.

She joined Hawthorn AFLW player Janet Baird as the only teenagers to have won the award.

Althouse, a Tiwi Island and Arrente woman, played a starring role in the Darwin Buffettes’ 18-point grand final triumph over Nightcliff in March.

The Territorian has already been in discussions with AFLW clubs.

“The main thing that I need to work on is my fitness,” Althouse said.

“This is so that I can get to more contests and make more of an impact on games for longer.”

Althouse plays mainly as a mobile-ruckwoman, but her versatility allows her to make an impact across the ground.

Her eye-catching performances in the NTFL led to an invitation to train with the Adelaide Crows AFLW’s Darwin-based squad.

“I hope to take my footy to a higher level, and hopefully even get to the AFLW,” Althouse said.

“I started playing footy in primary school – just at lunch time with the boys – until I went out to play with Nightcliff U12s, before eventually moving to the Buffaloes.”

Althouse has spent the 2022 season flying in to play in the AFL Cairns competition for the Cairns City Lions where she has been a standout in every game.

She added to her trophy cabinet by collecting the Jose Medal for best-on-ground in the AFL Cairns’ women’s Dreamtime clash in May.

Althouse is a passionate Western Bulldogs supporter in the AFL and tries to model aspects of her game off skipper Marcus Bontempelli.

“He is someone I’ve admired,” Althouse said.

“His ability to read the play is amazing, and he is so clean in the air and on the ground, which is a big part of the game that I try to be consistent in.”

Althouse – who represented the NTFL against Woodville West-Torrens earlier this year – cites her mother as her biggest football influence.

“It has to be my mother – she has coached me multiple times and knows when to support me and when to tell me the areas that I need to improve on.”