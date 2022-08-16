When people talk about the most talented Indigenous players running around in local football, Lionel Proctor’s name is one that always comes up.

The Fitzroy Stars legend has enjoyed a tremendous local football career and is still in great form at the age of 42.

In 1997, Proctor was recruited by Richmond with the 53rd selection in that year’s AFL National Draft.

He managed 20 AFL games for the Tigers between 1998 and 2001, but admits he wasn’t prepared for a career at the elite level.

“I was still young – only 17 years old – and definitely still had a lot to learn,” Proctor said.

“It was an eye-opener, the expectations and commitment that was needed.

“I had a young son at that stage and it was all about juggling commitments and trying to make the time to get to training and work hard.

“I missed a little bit of training because, being a family man and a young father, I would stay home and help my partner out to look after our son instead of going to training, which pretty much cost me in the end.”

Despite finishing up at the elite level aged 21, Proctor remains satisfied with what he achieved.

“I wouldn’t change a thing – football is just a game, but family is forever and that was my main focus,” he said.

Upon leaving Richmond, Proctor played for a couple of Victorian Clubs, including the now defunct VFL-team Bendigo Diggers, before returning to Fitzroy Stars when the club was admitted into the Northern Football League in 2008.

He has enjoyed an illustrious career at the Stars, including being a five-time club best-and-fairest winner and claiming the Northern Football League’s division two best-and-fairest twice.

At 42 years old, Proctor is still in excellent form and has been named among his team’s best players in six of the past seven games.

He said his desire to continue playing stemmed from wanting to stay fit.

“I’ve never had any major injuries and I am pretty much unable to put on any weight, so I am still able to get around the ground,” Proctor said.

Proctor – who first pulled on a Stars jumper in the U11s in 1986 – has fond memories of the club’s first year back in the Northern Football League.

“That first year was a celebration of everyone coming together,” he said.

“The club became a meeting place for family and community and there was a big buzz.

“That year, we missed the finals, but we beat the top team in the last round.”

During Proctor’s time, the Stars have made two grand finals, both of which he captained.

Proctor grew up watching his dad, uncles and cousins play for the Stars and said playing with his family was among his proudest memories.

“Playing alongside my family has been a great thrill,” he said.

“I was able to play with four of my boys and my nephew at the same time.”

In 2022, Proctor also took over as the club’s senior coach.

“Growing up, and even while playing, I never thought I’d be a coach,” he said.

“We didn’t really have anyone at the time so I kind of just put my hand up to try and help out and do what I can.

“Coming off two years of COVID, the numbers have dropped away, so I’m just going to see how we go.

“I never see myself as a career coach and, while I am enjoying it at the moment, I wouldn’t see myself as a long-term coach.”