Young Indigenous NSW soccer players will get to celebrate culture and represent their region in the inaugural NAIDOC Cup next week.

First Nations girls and boys aged 14-16 from the Newcastle region through to the state’s far north coast take the field for Northern NSW and those from Sydney and the wider state for Football NSW, on Awabakal land Wednesday, July 6.

Brought to life by Football NSW and Northern NSW’s Indigenous reference and advisory groups, the games are highly anticipated by the sport’s administrative bodies and players.

“This will give them an opportunity to proudly represent themselves, their culture, family, and heritage on a bigger stage,” Football NSW inclusion and diversity coordinator Annabel Meadley said.

The cup precedes Indigenous rounds in senior competitions in the state that weekend, coinciding with NAIDOC Week celebrations.

NNSWF female participation and inclusion officer Annelise Rosnell said the day was an expression of culture and soccer.

“I have no doubt the matches will be a success and I’m so glad our proud and talented First Nations footballers will get the chance to shine representing themselves, their family, their culture and heritage,” she said.

NNSWF chief executive David Eland said the cup would showcase young First Nations talent.

Football NSW have encouraged clubs around the state to engage with NAIDOC week, celebrate Indigenous representation and open matches with acknowledgment of traditional owners and custodians.

NAIDOC Cup Details:

Wednesday July 6, Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility, Speers Point

Female game: 1.30pm

Male game: 3pm

Games will be streamed live on the National Premier League platform NPL.TV.