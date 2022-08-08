Victoria’s cohealth Kangaroos paid tribute to legendary musician Archie Roach ahead of a high-spirited game in testing conditions against a new opponent last week.

Cohealth players and staff wore black arm bands and circled up in the middle of the ground with the Cardinia Tigers side to pay respect to Uncle Archie before bouncedown at JJ Holland Reserve in Kensington last Wednesday.

Once play began first half conditions proved difficult due to howling winds, but the Tigers jumped out of the gate and managed to move the ball best.

The Kangaroos had a good crack trying to claw their way back into the game but the windy conditions made it tough to judge the ball.

While Cardinia kept the scoreboard ticking over, cohealth slowly worked back into the game through teamwork and sharing the ball around.

After locking the ball forward, the Kangaroos managed to kick a few late goals in the second term to keep the game alive.

Patrick Wright tried toiled hard in the ruck, as did Dwayne Bulmer in his first game for the season.

The back trio of Michael Harrison, Allan McKenzie and Mick Colaci were solid in defence while Jack Ind and Sammy Basanisi were crucial in transitioning the ball forward.

The Kangaroos had a red-hot crack in the second half, especially when kicking multiple goals when going with the wind.

Coaching staff, Beau Branch and Anthea Taalman assisted vested players (players with disabilities, limited skills or lacking confidence) in getting more involved in the game.

As Reclink football is about inclusion and having fun, it was agreed all vested players would play in the centre for the final quarter.

Key forwards in Sharee and Katrina Bedford kicked multiple goals in season-best performances.

Jason Watts played another cracking game but got too excited at one stage as he ran the length of the ground without having a bounce and wondered why the umpire pulled him up.

With Gary Barnett missing in action, the post-match pizza was safe for everyone to get a slice or two.

Scores were not kept for the game.