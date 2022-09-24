When we talk about a cultural landscape, we are using Western terms and concepts to explain something for which there is no easy translation.

To understand the deep interconnectedness between Country, culture and people; first we must look at Country – what it is and what it means to Aboriginal people.

There is a reason that we capitalise Country. It is a concept, a proper noun, an entity that is impacted by and in turn impacts our physical, emotional and spiritual lives.

Our approach to Country is holistic. We consider the animals, plants, waterways, people and cultural connections as an interconnected organism where all aspects are equally necessary for wellbeing.

Second, we must understand the illness of Country.

Since management of Country was formally removed from our care, Country has been ailing. The habitat destruction, species extinction and soil, river and coastal health decline is unprecedented and can be attributed to a number of concurrent and equally impactful causes, the most systemic being the control of Country.

The deconstruction of Country into land types and subsequent ownership and management frameworks has done more than colonised the landscape itself, it has prevented the exercise of any genuine and holistic management of Country.

The systems, structures and practices imposed through regulatory environments for the care of Country do not enable Traditional Owners’ worldview, ontology, history, institutions, practices and networks of relationships to be applied in its management.

Finally, we must understand the way to heal Country.

A cultural landscape approach respects Country and culture as a whole, allowing water and fire to be used effectively and culture to be practiced respectfully. It provides a pathway to reinstate cultural management of Country regardless of land tenure.

Through talking to Traditional Owners across Victoria, we heard common concerns, common ambitions and common roadblocks to healing and managing Country.

It is essential that our knowledge of how to care for Country, based on over 60,000 years of experience, is respected; that we provide consent for activities on Country that are harmful to Country and Culture; and that our approach, through the lens of a cultural landscape, is employed in a statutory environment.

The Victorian Traditional Owner Cultural Landscape Strategy sets out a strategic approach to create an environment, which is not only Treaty ready, and in which Traditional Owners can play the lead role in the governance, planning and management of their Country and in the application of their knowledge and practice in land and water management.

It is imperative that the Strategy be implemented across Government so that we can undertake our responsibilities as Traditional Owners and all that this means.

Whilst the Victorian landscape continues to reflect invasion and colonisation, we must take steps to enable Traditional Owners to play a leading role in the governance, planning and management of their Country. When Country is well, everyone who lives, visits and loves Country will benefit.