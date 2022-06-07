The final result on the scoreboard does not always reflect the story of the Woomeras.

What their rivals have discovered is this women’s Indigenous teen footy side puts out an incredible performance on the ground.

While kicking a higher score is always the ambition for the country’s most promising under-16 Aboriginal and Torres Strait footballers, other goals surround more focus on what the players execute before the first bounce.

The recent one-point loss in Geelong against the Medleys, made up of development players from a variety of ethnic backgrounds, would have hurt.

But demonstrations of unique Indigenous story-telling for the first time last year to descendants from far flung lands has showed off the pride in the Woomeras’ journey.

Woomeras assistant coach Krstal Petrevski, first recruited to founding AFLW side Melbourne from the West Australian footy factory of Halls Creek, was instrumental behind the pre-game ritual dance.

“It’s more than just a dance and a song,” Petrevski said.

“That is how we share our story, that’s how we educate each other, and we learn from each other through story-telling and through dance.

“To witness it and kind of see everyone come together is actually really special.”

The Indigenous teammates link arms and sway back and forth in unison to chant out every word.

“Look out, we are the Woomeras, fast, deadly, strong,” the girls sing out loud.

“We are family, look, listen, learn, sisters, stand tall.”

They finish off the performance with a traditional black cockatoo dance said to culturally transition across both Aboriginal men and women.

Much like the cockatoo movement on the ground, the Woomeras encroach on their waiting opponents before expanding their arms in the air to mimic the wings in take-off.

“It brings us together we are all from the one tribe,” Woomeras program graduate Tamaysha Blurton said.

“It is pretty unique that we come together as Aboriginal women and provide such a culturally safe space for girls to feel nothing but themselves.”

Woomera mentor Narelle Long looks to inspire the impressionable girls before not only the game but the cultural dance.

“This is about passing on a legacy, this is sharing your culture, this is sharing parts of who we are as Aboriginal women to the Medleys team,” she said.

The Woomeras, which were formed in 2013, completed a six-day camp that focused on personal and cultural development, as well as high-performance training.

The camp has also provided an opportunity for players to better understand nutrition and mental health, and to develop leadership skills to take back to their communities and football clubs.

Both the Woomeras and Medleys will be selected to participate in the AFL Diversity All Stars Program later this year.