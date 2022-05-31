The Northern Territory government has stood by its decision to approve four new Origin fracking wells in the Beetaloo Basin on Friday despite strong opposition from an activist native title group.

The approval came on the same day Tamboran Resources cut fences and moved heavy equipment onto Rallen Australia’s cattle station without consent of pastoralists.

Nurrdalinji Native Title Aboriginal Corporation chairman Gudanji-Wambaya man Johnny Wilson said Traditional Owners were heartbroken by the decision to approve expanded fracking operations.

“This is our country, our family and our future, everything that is important to us is in grave danger,” he said.

“We have repeatedly said we do not want this fracking, but the government and gas companies are ignoring us and putting money before our right to preserve country, sacred sites and water.

“Our clans and families talk to one another and are becoming more and more worried that this fracking is occurring right across the area.”

The Nurrdalinji Native Title Aboriginal Corporation includes native title holders from the Amungee Mungee, Beetaloo, Hayfield, Kalala, Newcastle Waters – Murranji, Nutwood Downs, Shenandoah, Tandyidgee, Tanumbirini, Daly Waters Township, Ucharonidge native title determinations.

The Beetaloo sub-basin, about 500km south-east of Darwin, includes formally recognised Aboriginal land and remote Aboriginal communities, pastoral leases, horticultural enterprises, and cattle stations.

NT Environment Minister Lauren Moss, said strong environmental safeguards for all developments would be adhered to.

“Proponents are required to have stringent Environmental Management Plans approved, and the Department of Environment, Parks and Water Security, as environmental regulator, ensures compliance with EMPs,” she said.

“New regulations under the Petroleum Act require gas companies to enter into an agreement with pastoralists.

“Regarding Tamboran, there is a Land Access Agreement in place as determined by NT Civil and Administrative Tribunal, which meets the minimum provisions as per the HFI recommendations.”

Ms Moss said there was no right of veto for pastoral lessees to prevent petroleum activity.

In granting environmental approval, the NT Government said the community had reasonable opportunity to be involved in the decision, and that long-term impacts would be negligible.