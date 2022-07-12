Fremantle Dockers star Michael Walters has shared the vile attack received to his Instagram after his clubs 41 point win over St Kilda on Saturday.

The veteran posted a screenshot of a message filled with racist threats and abuse from a social media user on Monday.

Teammate Michael Frederick had received similar outbursts after the match.

The pair were subjected to a raft of slurs, stereotypes and racially-fueled comments as well as being repeatedly called a “dog”.

“Scrub my feet and sweep my floor” and “fetch your family some clean water c***” read one message sent to Frederick, who was called a “slave” amongst the diatribe.

Walters, a Noongar man, was called a “Black a** dog” and told “I hope you die you petrol sniffing c***”

In his own post Walters expressed his frustration at consistently receiving messages of the sort.

“The s*** you have to put up with after a game of football,” Walters said.

“After every game I’m sick of opening up my socials to uneducated messages like this.

“Take a hard look at yourselves.”

Frederick labelled the ugly display “what you cop from a low life”.

In a club statement on Monday evening Fremantle chief executive Simon Garlick confirmed the Dockers had reported the incidents to the AFL.

“There is absolutely no place for online abuse and our Club will not tolerate it at any level,” Garlick said.

“Nobody in the community deserves to endure the hurtful and harmful comments experienced by our players over the weekend.

“They are two much-loved members of our Freo family who have been vilified in a cowardly way and we are working through the matter with the priority being the wellbeing and support for our players.”

The AFL later shared Fremantle’s response.