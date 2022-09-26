Newcastle will be firm favourites to carry out a fairytale NRLW premiership win after strong Indigenous leadership in the campaign turned around the club’s fortunes.

In the first year of coaching the Knights women, Kamilaroi man Ronald Griffiths took the club from a winless 2021 season to Sunday’s grand final with a 30-6 win against St George-Illawarra.

Fullback Tamika Upton starred from the outset, slipping off the ruck to dive over before crossing again for a second time after tearing out of dummy half in the 53rd minute and past three defenders.

But the 25-year-old refused to take credit for the semi-final win.

“I think it was just getting off the back of our forwards because those tries don’t come unless everyone is doing their job,” Upton said.

“I’m just happy that I was able to be there to support.”

The two-try performance was backed up by former Broncos teammate and Newcastle captain Millie Boyle, who fended off and barged over three Dragons close to the line.

Griffiths said Upton’s dashing runs and Boyle’s blockbusting bursts typified the Knights’ game.

“I know every time we go out there that our goal is to leave a performance out on the field that our players, families and supporters can be proud of,” he said.

Griffiths was appointed earlier in the year on the strength of his groundwork for the Wests Tigers’ NRL coaching team, but also on the Maitland local’s understanding of what expectations the rugby league community in Newcastle hold to their hearts.

But that did not include potentially taking home the club’s first piece of silverware back up the Pacific Highway since 2001.

“It’s surreal that we make a grand final in the first year that I’m there, but the players have really brought into what we want to achieve from day one,” Griffiths said.