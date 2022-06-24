An amateur Melbourne football team made up of homeless and disabled people has recorded a morale-boosting 22-point first win for the season.

The Cohealth Kangaroos on Wednesday defeated the youth support-focused Wynbay Bulldogs 13.9 (87) to 10.5 (65) in round six of the Reclink Football League, which provides recreation activities disadvantaged and socially isolated people.

It was a poignant game for Yorta Yorta man Glen Scott who, alongside the rest of the team, wore a black armband to honour his late father.

Scott, a recovering drug addict who has been clean for three years and lived on the streets for six months, has been part of the team for three months.

“When you’re a drug addict you isolate yourself, you don’t trust anybody,” he said.

“So it’s good for me you know what I mean, to some new friendships.”

Scott now plays a key role on the field helping his disabled teammates enjoy the game as much as he does.

To improve inclusion for players with disabilities, players who don special vests are awarded marks for any contact with the ball.

“We’re all ability, you know what I mean, and we just like involving everybody because it’s a team sport at the end of the day,” Scott said.

“There’s people out there judging people because they got a disability, but we’re all the same, we’re all one race.

“We’re not all born with silver spoons in our mouths.”

The game also marked Indigenous round, with the Kangas wearing a guernsey.

While notching up the first win on the field this season has taken six rounds, off-field success has been easier to come by.

The franchise has boosted its numbers from eight to nearly 20 since COVID-19 restrictions eased, and now fields one of its strongest teams in 20 years of operation.

Kangaroos coach Beau Branch said the team had helped to open doors for clients off the field.

“We have found the Cohealth Kangaroos is a really good gateway to link (rough sleepers) into Cohealth to start with and then try and get those services, but then also just to connect them back to the community,” he said.

“Getting them out on a Wednesday can be really their best day.

“A lot of clients that we work with don’t really have those family environments and caring and nurturing relationships that you really do need.”

Branch said the program had led to countless friendships, support groups and employment, including within Cohealth.

Cohealth uses training days and matches to check-in on vulnerable clients, connect people with accommodation providers, provide health referrals to GPs and allied health and deliver professional development days with guest speakers.

The Kangas are now preparing for the annual NAIDOC Community Cup game against the Bulldogs at Chirnside Park, Werribee