Having worked in fast fashion in the past, Bundjalung and Maori woman Alinta Tatana decided she’s no longer going to contribute to the wasteful industry.

Instead, she’s set up her own brand which is all about slow, ethical fashion.

Her clothing brand ALINTA aims to build a platform for marginalised communities who are underrepresented in the fashion world.

Tatana came to the realisation how pollutive the fast fashion industry was from working as an influencer.

“I myself used to do a lot of influencer work for other fashion companies, so I was a lot younger and naïve back then,” Tatana said.

“They would just send me clothes in exchange for posts and I sort of thought at the time it was awesome, it was great.

“And then as I learned about the fashion industry a bit more and fast fashion, this negative impact on the environment, I really started to steer towards not not posting for them as much as I was used to and then I sort of stopped my collaborations altogether.”

ALINTA sells sizes up to an XL which fits a size 24. In their next product launch Tatana said she is aiming to add more sizes as well.

“It really was my personal pains in seeing a lack of representation of Indigenous women and inclusive size models in the media,” she said.

“And myself having a personal difficulty and being able to find clothes for my body shape as well…I’m not a size eight I’ve got bumps and curves.

“So I really think it’s important to embrace all body shapes and make all women feel empowered and confident in my pieces.”

Currently, ALINTA has launched a playsuit. Tatana is bringing different variations of the playsuit before aiming high in the fashion world.

A recent grant recipient of the Minderoo Foundation Dream Venture masterclass, Tatana said there is a lot more to come for ALINTA.

“Just getting some basic tights, bike shorts and little tops,” she said.

“But then I also want to expand within the swimwear industry. I want to go into the active wear industry.

“I’ve got a few collaborations lined up with other Indigenous designers or artists…what we thought is we’re going to do reversible swimwear.

“Our plan is to launch that next year before Miami Swim Week and we want to take our brands to Miami Swim Week and take some Indigenous models with us from Australia.”

Tatana said a new drop with her latest launch is coming soon as she sets herself up with warehouse space.