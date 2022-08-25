The changes Dylan Pietsch has impacted on one of the most elite rugby schools should ensure a switch from rugby sevens to a Wallabies star is not out of the question.

The Wiradjuri man’s time playing with mates and following in his dad’s footsteps at Leeton Phantoms has turned into representing New South Wales and Australia A.

“It’s got pretty serious to be honest when it’s put in that context, but also especially for people from my own family, to come out of home and to head to the big smoke at that time, and achieve what they wanted to achieve,” Pietsch said.

“In that context it is definitely something that has surprised me.

“I didn’t start talking rugby serious until I was 16. I always wanted to be a Wallaby, but it wasn’t a real thing.”

The transition would never have happened without having a scholarship to join The King’s School in the historic Sydney GPS competition, one of the few breeding grounds for rugby union that does not take a back seat to rugby league.

“I always loved my footy, but it had always been an out for me before,” Pietsch said.

“So then going to play for the First XV at Kings, and that was one of the things where I was kind of thinking I need to start taking it a bit more seriously, but it was something I struggled with at the start.”

That was only part of the problem.

For Pietsch, the prestigious institution had begun to suppress his cultural diversity.

Celebrating Aboriginal culture never evolved in Pietsch’s time there to the point that he would sit on his bed crying to the mirror over hiding his identity.

But the mental health advocate now looks back bravely for standing up for his mob.

“That was one of the roughest things that I went through of finding that disconnection after school,” Pietsch said.

“I have been pretty open about it, but The King’s School just did nothing at all for our Aboriginal culture, for Aboriginal people, in terms of acknowledging us.

“That is something I am changing at the moment, which is really good to be a part of.”

Pietsch has almost always had to prove to others his Aboriginality.

The pale skin always has led to racist bullying, but the fact his private school in his final four years never conducted a NAIDOC week or a reconciliation week further compounded his assimilation away from his culture.

“It is something that is a part of my life and it’s who I am,” he said.

“I wouldn’t have said I have felt a connection, but I have grown as a person and that’s come with it, to be honest.”

That turnaround can primarily be credited to the man that Pietsch idolised, first as a reliable front rower for their club side and later a respected member of the Wiradjuri community.

Troy Pietsch has proudly sat in the background of his son’s playing accomplishments, leaving the coaching to the experts, but has always been on hand for life advice.

“Sometimes though dad is a bit too calm for my liking to be honest,” Pietsch said.

“He gives me such a good balance and different perspective on I’m going through at that time.”

The 24-year-old played sevens for Australia at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

But the singing for the Waratahs 2022 Super Rugby season has set Pietsch on the same path as Kurtley Beale following a stint in French club rugby.

The struggles Australia’s hottest Aboriginal rugby talent since Mark Ella has faced gives Pietsch a strong role model.

“It’s good to have KB there – just recently he’s been pretty cool to talk about that kind of stuff,” Pietsch said.

“We kind of bounce of each other and how we can make change at the ‘Tahs, which is really special because he’s seen as an icon in the Aboriginal community and in rugby union.

“So, to have his influence on things makes a lot easier.”

The taste of facing Fiji, Samoa and Tonga last month has Pietsch in the eyes of the selectors since moving from the backrow of the pack to the right wing.

But the 2022 Chris Whittaker Aspiring Waratah Medalist still struggles with the thought of becoming the 15th Indigenous man to wear the gold jersey.

“Even now it doesn’t seem very realistic because you’re in the moment,” Pietsch said.

“I am sure when my career is over, I will be able to reflect better on it.

“But I am very proud of myself for my family, but while I am in the moment, you try not to take things for granted.”