Geelong recruit Tyson Stengle has capped off a career-best AFL season gaining All-Australian honours for the first time.

Announced on Wednesday, of the 22 man squad selected three Indigenous stars received the accolade as being among the competition’s best.

After joining the Cats ahead of the 2022 season, Stengle’s inclusion marks a remarkable comeback to the top level.

The 23-year-old returned to state football with SANFL side Woodville-West Torrens in 2021 following a four-year 16-game career between Richmond and Adelaide.

The Crows delisted Stengle after two appearances with the club at the end of 2020.

Stengle played a crucial role in WWT’s SANFL premiership triumph, coercing Geelong to throw him a lifeline at the close of last season.

His All-Australian nod at forward pocket comes after playing all 22 matches in 2022, averaging 14 disposals and two goals a game in the Cat’s minor premiership year.

Shai Bolton’s surge in reputation to be among the best in the game brings his debut inclusion into the competition’s representative team.

The Richmond forward enjoyed his rise up the ranks to almost double his previous best record in front of the sticks, slotting 48 goals and averaging 17 touches through the year.

Bolton makes his first All-Australian side at half forward.

Melbourne’s Steven May backed 2021 efforts to maintain his spot at fullback in the squad in consecutive years.

The accolades extend to the AFL’s Indigenous youth with three inclusions in Tuesday’s 22 Under 22 squad.

Kysaiah Pickett (Melbourne), Izak Rankine (Gold Coast) and Keidean Coleman (Brisbane) were named among the best young stars in the competition.

The AFL finals series kicked off Thursday September 1 when the Lions take on Richmond in the first elimination final at the Gabba.