Lights, camera, action and subscribe?

Malgana woman Talarah Roelofs has made her editing debut in the short film Edward and Isabella from learning how to edit through Youtube.

Directed by partner Adam Morris, the short film follows a young couple who head down south to Albany on a holiday, unsure how this journey will affect their relationship.

Before Edward and Isabella Roelofs had no interest in film, but with her partner wanting to create something special and a skeleton crew she wanted to help out in any way possible.

“We couldn’t afford an editor” Roelofs said.

“So I said I’ll do it.”

It wasn’t easy working through the pandemic with a low budget, however, Edward and Isabella has been making its rounds around the world, winning awards in WA, Tokyo, Paris and Sweden.

Although being new to the editing world, it can become overwhelming sitting in front of the computer for long periods of times, making sure to not lose footage, trimming and cutting,

However Roelofs sees the best perks of being the editor.

“I get to work from home” she said.

“I’m very shy, and not really a social person so it’s nice to lock yourself in a bedroom and work away.”

From the success of Edward and Isabella, both Roelofs and Morris have found their small footing in the big film world.

They have been invited to attend festivals in Perth, to talk about the process of making Edward and Isabella.

And it already sounds like they’re already making plans for their next projects.

“It has just been announced that our next film is coming out and I’ll be editing that one as well and hopefully many more,” Roelofs said.

When talking about different roles, Roelofs said in small crews you just have to help out everywhere, both behind the camera and in front of the camera.

“I’m actually going to be doing a little cameo in the next film, but we will see how it goes,” she said.

“If it’s no good, I’ll have to edit myself out”

From growing up in the small town of Denham, 800km north of Perth, Roelofs has shown she isn’t afraid to learn new skills in a field that was completely unknown to her.

She had no prior experience of editing or a university qualification, all she had was tips and tricks from partner Adam and Youtube videos to watch.

Yet she is now part of the team who made a popular international short film.

Roelofs encouraged other indigenous filmmakers having second thoughts about whether they were ready to make films to just do it.

“You’ll be surprised about how many people are prepared to help and willing to offer their time and support to help you get things done,” she said.