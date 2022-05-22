The Australian people have likely voted in eight new Indigenous representatives in Federal parliament for the next term, alongside two sitting senators. Six members are part of the Labor government, while two are returning senators sitting for the Greens.

For the Liberals it is a case of one in, one out, with Ken Wyatt losing his seat as Jacinta Price gains a Senate spot.

The result means an extra three Indigenous voices in parliament between both chambers – three in the House of Representatives and seven in the Senate.

In terms of representation, Indigenous members will account for 9.6 per cent of the 76 Senate seats, and 1.2 per cent of 151 House of Representatives seats.

That leaves total representation at 4.4 per cent, above the Indigenous Australian population of 3.3 per cent.

In the ruling Labor party Indigenous members make up 12 and 3.9 per cent of the Senate and House of Reps respectively, with a total party representation of 5.9 per cent.

The Liberal-National coalition has no Indigenous members in the House of Reps and one in the Senate, for a total figure of 1.25 per cent.

Voted in:

Linda Burney, NSW Labor Member for Barton and new Indigenous Australians Minister.

Marion Scrymgour, NT Labor Member for Lingiari.

Gordon Reid, NSW Labor Member for Robertson.

Lidia Thorpe, Greens Senator for Victoria and spokeswoman for Indigenous Affairs.

Dorinda Cox, Greens Senator for Western Australia.

Malarndirri McArthy, Labor Senator for Northern Territory.

Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Country Liberal Senator for Northern Territory.

Jana Stewart, Labor Senator for Victoria.

Existing Senators:

Pat Dodson, Labor Senator for Western Australia

Jacqui Lambie, Jacqui Lambie Network Senator for Tasmania

Voted out:

Ken Wyatt, Liberal Member for Hasluck and former Indigenous Australians minister.