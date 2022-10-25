Several prominent Indigenous names are facing an uncertain future with their AFL careers put on hold.

Six clubs have severed ties with 10 First Nations players, including three at North Melbourne.

While the paperwork was submitted to delist another three players, at least two will continue on in the AFL next year.

Sydney Stack was biggest of the names to be axed following the AFL trade period.

Richmond parted ways with the Noongar and Balardong man after 18 matches across the past three years following a breakout 17-match debut season in 2019.

Despite taking out the Tigers’ best first-year player award, Stack failed to be selected in their two premiership sides after copping a 10-week ban for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

The club also delisted Matthew Parker after both parties agreed midseason it was best the Noongar and Yuet man and his family head back to WA.

Geelong tried to find a home for Quinton Narkle during the trade period before being released as a delisted free agent.

The Balardong and Whadjuk man played 41 games in six years including 17 last year, but could only manage eight in the club’s 2022 premiership season.

North Melbourne looks to have curtailed the careers of Jed Anderson, Kyron Hayden and Matthew McGuiness.

Anderson, who turns 29 soon, was left stranded on 99 AFL matches after the Warramungu man played 89 at the Kangaroos following his first three seasons spent at Hawthorn.

Hayden found it difficult to break into a team of perennial struggler, playing just 17 times across five years.

Pinterrairer man McGuiness has departed Arden Street after the 2019 Next Generation academy pick from Tasmania failed to make his AFL debut.

St Kilda pair Jarrod Lienert and Josiah Kyle were among the delistings at Moorabbin before Ross Lyon was appointed coach on Monday.

Lienert played 34 AFL games that included 11 games in his single year for the Saints after the Ngarrindjeri man started out with Port Adelaide.

Kyle, from the club’s Next Generation academy, quit midseason from St Kilda’s rookie list after the Yidinji man struggled to adapt to the demands of the AFL.

Similarly, Plangermaireener man Cody Brand exits Essendon having never made an AFL appearance.

Adelaide did not renew the contract of Torres Strait Islander Ben Davis after 11 games since his first appearance back in 2019.

Brisbane has delisted Nakia Cockatoo but intends to redraft the Iwaidja man next month.

Carlton was forced to delist Liam Jones since the 31-year-old retired at the end of last year over his vaccination status.

But the Kija man will return to the Western Bulldogs through free agency, following the AFL decision to lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for 2023.

Essendon also delisted Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti after effectively retiring in May this year.

But the Tiwi Islander has since entered talks with Fremantle to return to the AFL that has also caught the interest of the Bombers who have not ruled out luring the 29-year-old back to Windy Hill.

Other Indigenous players retired from the AFL include St Kilda star Paddy Ryder, Richmond premiership midfielder Shane Edwards and one-time Geelong and Port Adelaide forward Steven Motlop.