Five outstanding First Nations businesses have been recognised as part of the 2022 Indigenous Business Month awards.

The awards, which are in their eighth year, celebrate the outstanding business achievements of First Nations Businesses nationwide.

Culminating a month-long schedule of Indigenous business events across the country, the awards aim to inspire the next generation of First Nations business leaders.

Winners of the five award categories were recognised at the awards event in Naarm (Melbourne).

South Coast Seaweed was awarded the Regional Indigenous Business Award for their focus on on the revitalisation of traditional knowledge and practices to create modern and sustainable resources using seaweed.

South Coast Seaweed chief executive and Yuin man James Thomas said his business had a long-term plan for the sustainable use of seaweed in the future.

“Our 10-year mission is to develop a commercial seaweed processing and research facility”, he said.

“Facilitating the creation of land-based seaweed hatcheries for First Nations led seaweed aquaculture farms that empower our community and create sustainable resource practices for future generations.”

Metal manufacturing and construction firm Bridgeman received the I2I Award.

Bridgeman managing director Adam Sarota said Bridgeman was proud to work closely with Traditional Owners.

“Bridgeman is proud to continuously work with Traditional Owners on a range of community matters, adhering to cultural protocols and seeking advice from Traditional Owners within specific regions,” he said.

The Indigenous Digital Inventiveness award was awarded to Sarra Creative for its efforts to bring culture to mainstream industries.

Sarra Creative chief executive Rachel Sarra said her organisation raised hundreds of thousands of dollars whilst bringing the challenges First Nations peoples face to the forefront of mind.

“Throughout my work and personal brand and collaborations, I’ve been able to donate over 200k back to communities,” she said.

“With a rising online platform, we’ve led conversations and raised awareness on issues facing our communities on a global scale.”

The Aboriginal Carbon Foundation, a world-first Indigenous trading platform of environmental and allied commodities, was awarded Indigenous Ingenuity Award.

Chief executive Rowan Foley said the Aboriginal Carbon Foundation combined the innovative nature of First Nations people with technology to support Traditional Owners.

“Innovation and trade have been a part of our culture for a long time, we are just using modern techniques and tools to help look after country and support Traditional Owners,” he said.

The social, health and community care service Healthy Dreaming was acknowledged with the PwC MURRA Boost initiative, for providing culturally safe care and support for community and NDIS participants.

Healthy Dreaming managing director Jacinta McKenzie said the award provided Healthy Dreaming with the opportunity to continue providing high-quality, culturally informed healthcare.

“We are honoured to receive recognition and we thank PwC Murra Boost for the award, this is a reward for all our efforts and commitment, this is for our community,” she said.

“We are grateful and also proud as this award gives us the opportunity to grow Healthy Dreaming and enhance our ways of working to fit our community needs.”

As the PwC Murra Boost initiative recipient, Healthy Dreaming will receive $30,000 In skills and expertise support from PwC Australia and Melbourne Business School to support improved business practices and capacity for future growth.

Indigenous Business Month co-founder Mayrah Sonter paid tribute to the award winners, highlighting their success in their respective business sectors.

“This years award recipients are using the knowledge, responsibility, resourcefulness and momentum of our people before, to guide their business approach today,” she said.

“They are true inspirations for generations ahead.”

Indigenous Business Month ran from October 1 to October 31 and is supported by 33 Creative, MURRA Indigenous Business Master Class Program, Iscariot Media, and PwC Australia.