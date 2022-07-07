Renowned Torres Strait Islander artist Gail Mabo has unveiled a stunning six metre-high artwork on the façade of Mater Private Hospital Townsville’s new car park.

Ms Mabo, a Merium woman from Mer Island in the Torres Strait Islands and the daughter of lands right activist Eddie Mabo, said her piece reflected the spirits of the land, as well as the blue and earthy tones of the region.

“We believe that when people know the story of place, they can own the space,” she said.

The original, a two-panel acrylic on canvas, was digitally printed onto a series of aluminium panels to make up the nine square metre installation, unveiled as part of the hospital’s NAIDOC Week celebrations.

The original artwork has taken pride of place in the hospital foyer, alongside the story that inspired the piece.

“It acknowledges the four different clans around Townsville, including the Gurambilburra Wulgurukaba, Bindal, Nywaigi, and Gugu Badhun People,” Ms Mabo said.

Mater Private Hospital Townsville executive officer Libbie Linley said the artwork would be an “impressive demonstration” of Indigenous culture.

“Gail’s artwork provides us with an opportunity to appreciate and embrace the cultural knowledge of this land as part of Australia’s national heritage,” she said.

Paynters project manager Paul Goldsack led the installation of the artwork.