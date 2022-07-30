Ash Gardner has guided Australia to an unlikely victory in their thrilling opening round of the Commonwealth Games’ T20 cricket competition.

The Muruwari all-rounder almost single-handedly rescued Australia, leading her side to victory in chasing down India’s 155 with just three wickets and an over to spare.

She scored an unbeaten 52 off just 35 balls, an innings which included nine boundaries.

Previous to Gardner’s arrival at the crease, India looked in the box seat after posting a competitive total of 154 and reducing Australia to 4-35 in the fifth over.

The Indian women looked on-track for victory with the likes of Australian T20 mainstays Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and the in-form Tahlia McGrath back in the sheds after an uncharacteristic top order batting collapse.

However with the support from all-rounder Grace Harris and leg spinner Alana King, Gardner led the innings resurrection, striking at a damaging 148.57 whilst managing the required run-rate which was consistently above a run-a-ball through the chase.

After a modest start to her innings which saw 10 runs scored off her first 16 deliveries, Gardner raised the tempo towards innings’ end, scoring 42 off her final 18 deliveries faced.

Needing seven for victory off 10 balls, she brought up her unbeaten half-century in style by punching Indian off-spinner Deepti Sharma wide of mid-off for four in the 19th over, to all but seal victory for Australia.

Gardner also contributed to the victory earlier in the match, bowling four overs of her off-spin at an economical 5.75 runs per over.

The victory leaves Australia in 2nd position in their group, which also includes Pakistan and Barbados.

Australia’s next fixture is on July 31 (3am August 1 AEST time) against Barbados at Birmingham’s Edgbaston.