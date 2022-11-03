Ash Gardner has spoiled Hannah Darlington’s first appearance of WBBL|08, delivering a Player of the Match performance in the Sydney Sixers’ win over cross-town rival Sydney Thunder.

Gardner’s 53 (37), 3-22 (4) and stunning diving outfield catch earned Player of the Match honours, her third of the tournament.

Batting at number four the Muruwari woman arrived to the crease in just the second over of the Sixers’ innings after the dangerous Suzie Bates (5) and reliable Ellyse Perry (1) both fell to Thunder left arm orthodox bowler Sam Bates (2-27).

Gardner wasted no time in resurrecting the Sixers’ from a lacklustre position of 2-7, scoring back-to-back boundaries from the bowling of Belinda Vakarewa (0-28) in the third over of the match.

Scoring at will with an overall innings strike rate of 143.24, she proceeded to strike boundaries from the bowling of medium pacers Darlington (1-32) and Sammy-Jo Johnson (0-39), partnering with Sixers wicketkeeper batter Alyssa Healy in a 47 run third-wicket stand.

The introduction of Hannah Darlington for her first overs of the tournament spelled an end to Healy’s innings who was comprehensively beaten by a Darlington slower ball, bowled by a delivery that nipped back down the line.

Gardner meanwhile was looking increasingly dangerous after striking three consecutive boundaries from the bowling of off-spinner Lauren Smith (2-22) to start the ninth over, however the all-rounder lost her wicket to Smith in the same over, caught on the ring after attempting a lofted cover drive.

Positioned at 5-94 after the loss of Gardner, the heavy lifting at the back end of the Sixers’ innings was left to Nicole Bolton (28 from 26) and Maitland Brown (29* from 21), who dragged the Sixers to a competitive yet non-intimidating total of 6-163 on the noxiously small North Sydney Oval.

The Thunder’s chase started shakily with the loss of English import Tammy Beaumont (10) and fellow opening batter Phoebe Litchfield (11), who after advancing was beaten all-ends-up by a Gardner delivery that had turn and bounce, leaving her short of her ground.

Gardner then had a hand in the third Thunder wicket, taking a spectacular full-length diving catch whilst running at full pace to dismiss the dangerous Sammy-Jo Johnson (22 from 26).

The Thunder rallied thanks to a innings-high 37 (29) from Rachel Haynes however after struck twice more, dismissing hard-hitting South African import Chloe Tryon (32 from 21) and Lauren Smith (4), the game was well out of reach for the Thunder.

Batting at eight, Hannah Darlington added some respectability to the Thunder’s score, scoring a quick fire 21* (9), leaving punters questioning why she wasn’t batting higher in the Thunder’s order.

The win gives the Sixers three points clear of second place on the WBBL|08 ladder and possessing a 6-1 record, with the Thunder left reeling in 7th place having only won one match this season.