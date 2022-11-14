A cameo with the bat, a four wicket haul and multiple catches from Ashleigh Gardner has helped the Sydney Sixers maintain their standing atop the WBBL|08 ladder.

In the Sixers’ First Nations Round clash with six placed Melbourne Stars, Gardner compiled a quick-fire 28 from just 17 balls in addition to even whilst delivering figures of 4-27 in the Sixers’ 45 run win over the Stars.

After losing the toss and being send in to bat, Gardner’s contribution alongside keeper Alyssa Healy (31), Erin Burns (25), Nicole Bolton (23) and Sophie Ecclestone (22) propelled the Sixers to an imposing 9-160 at St Kilda’s CitiPower Centre.

In reply the Stars got off to the worst possible start, with England import Lauren Winfield-Hill caught for a duck by Gardner off the bowling of Ellyse Perry with the third ball of the chase.

The early wicket set the precedent for a lacklustre performance from the home side as no batter reached 20, with Kim Garth (18) the Stars’ best.

Gardner was the Sixers’ chief destroyer with the ball, dismissing Stars top-order batter Alice Capsey (15), Nicole Faltum (8), Rhys McKenna (7) as well as Garth whilst also taking a second innings catch to dismiss the dangerous Annabel Sutherland (5), to have a hand in six of the Stars’ 10 dismissals.

Her performance earned her the Player of the Match award, her fourth of the tournament.

In the Sixers match the following day against the fourth-placed Perth Scorchers, Gardner played a hand in a second Sixers victory in two days.

The Scorchers may have posted more than their 4-176 if it wasn’t for Gardner (2-30), dismissing Scorchers dangerous New Zealand import Sophie Devine (6) in the eighth over.

Gardner also dismissed middle-order batter Marizanne Kapp. The South African all-rounder threatened to win the game for the Scorchers with nine fours and two sixes before being caught at short fine leg off.

In reply Gardner hit 14 from just five balls, including two sixes, as Sydney reached 4-180, a chase highlighted by a Alyssa Healy’s 107* from 64 deliveries, with the Sixers winning on the last ball of the match.

The Sixers’ next match is against the second-placed Brisbane Heat in a top-of-the-table clash at North Sydney Oval.