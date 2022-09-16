Geelong are through to the AFL Grand Final after a resounding 18.12 (120) to 7.7 (49) win over Brisbane easing any fears of a week off putting the breaks on their late season momentum.

Among their best was 2022 recruit Tyson Stengle kicking 3.0.

The minor premiers put the foot down early and kept it there as the Lions reputation of clawing their way back from behind failed to come together.

In front of a packed MCG the tone of the night was clear from the outset.

Patrick Dangerfield got the Cats off to a perfect start kicking the opener within a minute.

The Cats looked on against a sluggish opposition as they cut through the middle of the ground with relative ease.

While the visitors lacked forward drive it came in spades and with ease for a Geelong side putting whoever comes out on top in Sydney’s clash against Collingwood on notice.

Seven minutes form the first break Stengle got his game going, liting up the crowd with a tidy set-shot off the outside of his right boot.

The Cats quickly added another before Keidean Coleman found Callum Ah Chee inside 50 to give the Lions their second and cut the margain.

Geelong kicked their fourth after the siren to lead 26-12 at quarter-time.

After the Lions got one back early in the second the home side turned on the screws.

Three unanswered goals could have been more had Tom Hawkins kicked straighter.

Coleman looked the pick of a Lions defence under constant attack.

A goal saving tackle and intercept mark back with the flight of the ball proved got his side out of jail when the game threatened to slip away.

Gifting turnovers away and a lack of aerial presence spelled a 30 point deficit at the main break.

If the Lions were any shot of a comeback it needed to be in the shape of a hot start to the third term.

In its place was a forty-metre snap and goal from Stengle.

After failing to get a touch in the first half, despite a number of crucial defensive pressure efforts, Charlie Cameron got on the board to add some kind of response.

It didn’t help as Geelong continued find the middle of the big sticks.

A six-goal term made for an ugly score, Stengle once again on the end of drive inside 50 to get his third of the night.

The fourth played out in similar style, the Cats piling on the goals and making it look easy.

Fox Footy’s Garry Lyon praised the efforts of “weapon” Stengle throughout the match.

Brisbane bow out of another finals series licking their wounds at an opportunity missed.

Sydney host Collingwood in the second preliminary final 4:45pm (AEST) Saturday.