In a tight contest, low-scoring contest, 19-year-old Georgie Prespakis came up clutch in the dying seconds of Geelong’s AFLW season opener against Richmond on Sunday.

In just her 11th career game with the Cats the Djadjawurrung woman proved difference, the sole contributor of her side’s goals in the 2.3 (15) to 1.5 (11) win.

The Tigers blew four opportunities in front of goal throughout the second term, proving all the more costly once Geelong grit their teeth to wrestle back momentum after the main break.

Prespakis’ last minute heroics came courtesy of a free kick forty metres from goal, dump-tackled after crumbing a shallow forward-entry marking contest.

The youngster calmly slotted a right-foot bomb to steal the win with 50 seconds on the clock.

It’s a happy Prespakis household following the opening round of the season.

Older sister Maddy Prespakis, 21, enjoyed her first outing with new inclusions to the competition Essendon on Saturday night.

Far too strong for fellow debutants Hawthorn, the Bombers made a dream start to their club’s new chapter claiming the 7.11 (53) to 4.3 (27) triumph to put the rest of the league on notice.

Prespakis made the jump from Carlton to join her childhood supported club at the end of last season.

The 2020 AFLW best-and-fairest added a third quarter goal to her 26 disposal effort in front of the Marvel Stadium crowd.

Both Essendon and Geelong sit in the top eight following their respective wins.

Round two kicks off with Melbourne hosting the Kangaroos at the MCG 5pm (AEST) Friday amongst a packed start to the men’s finals series.