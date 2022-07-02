A diverse schedule of Indigenous music, food and cultural activities are planned for Nayri Niara’s upcoming NAIDOC week celebration.

The Aboriginal social enterprise is holding their annual event at the Longhouse in Nipaluna (Hobart) this Sunday from 12-6pm.

Founding director, Yorta Yorta woman Ruth Langford said this year’s NAIDOC theme has strong links to Nayri Niara’s core values.

“I love this years theme, being Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! For us our core value which comes from our cultural traditions is around how do we pass the medicine on so people can show up”, she said.

“For us (Nayri Niara) it’s about saying come to our house, come and hang out on a Sunday afternoon with our mob and see the diversity of our incredible ways of being and knowing and be immersed in the generosity of our people.”

The all-First Nations lineup includes Tasmanian Indigenous artists Jay Jerome, Dewayne Everettsmith (Palawa-Pakana), Madalena, Uncle Doug and Warren Mason (Yuwaalaraay).

“We’ve got a mixture of First Nations lineages from across Australia (performing) predominantly they’re from local Tasmanian Palawa-Pakana families”, Ms Langford explained.

A panel of guest speakers including Palawa/Pakana mob members Uncle Jimmy Everett and Theresa Sainty, alongside Bob Brown foundation’s Jenny Weber, will be discussing anti-protest laws which recently passed the lower house of State parliament.

“For us it’s really important to bring awareness that Aboriginal people not only have been working on the front lines of activism but also looking at utilising creative, spiritual and sacred activism, to make sure we’ve got positive societal changes”, Ms Langford said.

Palawa-Pakana man Legana Hughes will be hosting an up-cycled fashion parade, where patrons are encouraged to come dressed in their deadliest up-cycled attire or alternatively, purchase some from one of the Blak stalls on the day.

Mr Hughes said fashion was an effective way of expressing cultural identity.

“Fashion to me is my identity,” he said.

“It’s how I want the world to look at me, fashion is a way of introducing yourself without having to say a word.

“You can tell the whole world about your personality just by the type of clothes you wear. It is also a way to express yourself.”

A variety of cultural activities will also be offered as part of the celebration, many being suitable for young people and children.

Traditional dancing will be taught by Palawa-Pakana man Nathan Pitchford, who will deliver a dance workshop followed by a fire-lit Q&A.

Wurruman woman Nerissa Fenton will be hosting a bush food yarn where use of endemic Tasmanian ingredients will be discussed.

Ms Fenton will also hold a workshop teaching the Aboriginal tradition of basket weaving.

An creative table will be hosting a number of Indigenous artists throughout the day, including Palawa-Pakana woman Takira Simon-Brown, who will be delivering a screen-printing workshop.

A number of businesses will be attending to form the “Blak stalls”, where Indigenous art, craft and clothing will be offered for sale.

Film enthusiasts will be offered the chance to view a number of First Nations short films, with various titled screening throughout the day.