Prominent figures from the Aboriginal community and criminal justice experts from across Australia and around the world will provide advice to government to address incarceration rates of First Nations people in South Australia.

It comes as the South Australian Government announces an eight-person advisory commission, tasked with identifying how incarceration rates of Aboriginal people in South Australia can be reduced.

Comprised of local, interstate and international representatives, the commission will focus on key issues including drivers of reoffending, interactions of Aboriginal people with the criminal justice system, options to reduce overrepresentation of Aboriginal people on remand and culturally appropriate and culturally responsive custody options.

South Australian Attorney-General and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Kyam Maher said the commission brings together field experts from various backgrounds, four of which possess details knowledge of the South Australian context.

“This Commission brings together some of the finest minds the world has to offer to look at a long-standing and, sadly, globally common problem,” he said.

“Importantly, half of the Commission members are South Australian Aboriginal leaders with expertise and knowledge in the criminal justice system.

“I’m pleased that such a great wealth of knowledge and experience will be able to consider these issues, look at the approaches taken in other jurisdictions and consider what may work in a South Australian context.

South Australian-based commission members include Adelaide’s Aboriginal Legal Rights Movement’s chief executive Chris Larkin, SA Aboriginal Drug and Alcohol Council chief executive Scott Wilson, 2017 SA female Elder of the Year Heather Agius and prominent Ngarrindjeri ambassador.

The commission will also include NT Aboriginal Justice Unit director Leanne Liddle and University of Technology Sydney’s Jumbunna Indigenous House of Learning director of research Larissa Behrendt AO.

International experts will also sit on the advisory commission, with the Toronto Aboriginal Legal Service director and scholar Jonathan Rudin joining University of Auckland’s Professor of Indigenous Studies and Co-Head of Te Wānanga o Waipapa (School of Māori Studies and Pacific Studies) professor Tracey McIntosh.

The advisory body will have access to respective South Australian Government department representatives to provide additional information as necessary, ahead of the commission delivering advice to government in early 2023.

In announcing the advisory commission, Mr Maher said the over-representation of First Nations people being incarcerated in South Australia must change.

“While Aboriginal people constitute about 2.4 per cent of our population, they account for nearly a quarter of the adult prison population, and half of all young people in detention,” he said.

“This is something that all states and territories are grappling with, and closely aligns with broader initiatives under Closing the Gap.

“This is unacceptable and clearly needs to change.”

According to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures, nearly one in four (24%) of inmates in South Australian prisons are First Nations peoples.

The South Australian state budget committed $500 000 towards developing a commission into lowering incarceration rates of First Nations peoples.