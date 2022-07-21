A pathway for young Indigenous soccer talent has been backed by sporting giant Adidas following a new partnership with the sports’ key body supporting First Nations engagement.

Since 2011, John Moriarty Football and the Moriarty Foundation, founded and named for the first Indigenous player capped in the men’s national side, has engaged with communities through school programs and scholarships to improve outcomes for young mob with soccer as the vehicle.

Overseen by Indigenous Football Australia, the collaboration with Adidas injects a new degree of funding, reach and resource in the lead up to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia.

Beginning with 120 kids, JMF has grown to more than 2000 participants in regional New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory each week.

Co-founder and managing director Ros Moriarty said she was excited to see the opportunities the new backing brought to the game.

“We want to really strategically open up more pathways for young Indigenous players around the country,” she said.

“It’s also creating the next platform to bring more thinking and strategy into how we embrace the next decade.”

The Moriarty’s design studio Balarinji designed the new Adidas kits for the players.

Already in their new uniforms, JMF coach and mentor Tiffany Stanley said the kids were excited and the community was taking notice.

“It’s going to bring a lot, especially to our scholarship kids as they are in a regional area,” she said.

“It’s very hard and difficult to be recognised.”

While a couple of steps behind other codes, Ms Moriarty hopes with more support Indigenous participation and excellence continues to grow in the sport.

JMF puts a strong focus on gender equity, celebrating a 50-50 split between men and women in coaches, administrators and amongst the players themselves.

“I think it’s really important that football in Australia recognises this incredible talent pool there is indigenous community and how that really the pathways haven’t been open,” Ms Moriarty said said.

“We’re really hoping that the partnership with Adidas and its association with FIFA will position Indigenous Football Australia and John Moriarty Football and our gender equality platform very well for our girls and for our leading coaches who are really trailblazing.”

JMF hope a higher First Nations representation at the top level is just around the corner.