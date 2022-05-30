The official handover of Me-Mel (Goat Island) in Sydney Harbour to the local Aboriginal community has commenced, backed by $43 million remediation funding.

The transfer to Aboriginal ownership, described by NSW Dominic Perrottet as the “right thing to do”, will be met with a range of regenerative and restoration work on Me-Mel extending into 2026.

Me-Mel is part of the Boora Birra creation story, where the great eel created the watercourses now known as Sydney Harbour.

Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council deputy chairwoman Yvonne Weldon said the change would help with healing and progress.

“Me-Mel is a place where we can go to be within our culture, pass culture on to our younger generations and share with other people,” she said.

I welcome the announcement today by @Dom_Perrottet of $43m for restoration work on ME-MEL #goatisland prior to this historic land being returned to the Aboriginal community in 2026 #alwayswasalwayswillbeaboriginalland pic.twitter.com/Xe3ySXOINf — Councillor Yvonne Weldon (@ypweldon) May 29, 2022

“Me-Mel is an opportunity for truth telling, and it’s about recognising the past and unlocking the future.”

The National Parks and Wildlife Service called for expressions of interest to join the Me-Mel Transfer Committee.

NPWS will continue their management of Me-Mel will until the transfer is finalised and will remain open to the public.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the deal would enable important maintenance and safety work to ensure the enjoyment of the island for generations.

“This funding over four years will go towards work such as repairing seawalls and buildings, improving the wharf and access, upgrading services such as water and sewers, and removing contaminants like asbestos,” he said.

The island’s shared Aboriginal and colonial historical significance and state heritage listing has meant a range of stakeholders will oversee the transfer.

Community representative nominations for the committee are open until Monday, June 27.