Izak Rankine has formally requested a trade out of the Gold Coast Suns to join a club in his home state South Australia.

The 22-year-old made the step on Tuesday, the club later confirming the announcement with a degree of regret.

“We have created a football club where our players and staff are committed to success, so we’re disappointed with his decision,” Suns’ general manager of player talent and strategy Craig Cameron said.

“We’ve provided an environment and support network around Izak since he was drafted to help him play his best football and it’s disappointing that journey won’t continue.”

The Crows loom as Rankine’s expected destination.

Finishing 2022 in 14th with eight wins Adelaide have presented a lucrative five-year $800’000 a season contract for his services as a dynamic forward.

His current club have reportedly tabled an offer $150’000 a season shy of the Crows’ figure.

Rankine has kicked 57 goals over 48 career games since his recruitment to the Suns in 2018.

Gold Coast have expressed their intent to nab considerable value for his exit in the upcoming trade period.