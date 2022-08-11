A grieving grandmother has called for justice ahead of a hearing into whether a public inquest will be granted regarding the death of her grandson.

In February of 2020 Jari Wise, a Wadi Wadi and Wamba Wamba man, died after the speeding car being driven by his drunk ex-partner Melissa Oates struck him on Wilmot Road in the southern Tasmanian town of Huonville.

Although Ms Oates has been convicted of drink driving, dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident in relation to the incident, no legal responsibility has been attributed for the death of Mr Wise.

Mr Wise’s grandmother, Aunty Rissah Vox has spent the past two years calling for a coronial inquiry into her grandson’s death.

“The coroner decided that it wasn’t in the public interest for there to being an inquest,” Ms Vox said.

“He said that it wouldn’t lead to any change in what should have been sentenced, so there was no point in having an inquest.”

Since the inquest denial, previously unreleased evidence including CCTV footage has cast doubt over Ms Oates’ claim Mr Wise jumped out in front of her, causing the collision.

Former New South Wales detective Gary Jubelin recently told 60 Minutes there were significant discrepancies between the crash evidence and Ms Oates’ story.

“There’s so many inconsistencies with what we know and her version of events,” he said.

Forensic pathologist Tony Thomas also questioned the conflicting medical evidence as part of the 60 Minutes report, suggesting it was “highly unlikely” Mr Wise was on the road at all.

“Distribution of the injuries that he (Mr Wise) received doesn’t actually match that,” he said.

“He’s been hit on the gravel verge or on the junction of the verge and the road.”

Ms Vox said Mr Wise’s family was not aware of the domestic violence he experienced at the hands of Ms Oates preceding his death.

Ms Oates was convicted of two counts of common assault in 2021.

After unsuccessful attempts in lobbying for a coronial inquest, Ms Vox said her family wanted answers surrounding the death of her grandson.

“We want to hear on Friday that we’re going to get an inquest,” she said.

“We don’t necessarily want Melissa Oates to do anymore time.

“We just want it acknowledged publicly, written down somewhere that Melissa Oates did kill my grandson, Jari Wise.”

A decision regarding the appeal will be made by Hobart’s Supreme Court of Tasmania on Friday.