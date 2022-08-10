Gaining qualifications from an institution just down the road from his home in one of Australia’s most remote towns was a moment to savor for Wongutha man Grantley Foley.

Mr Foley was among 32 trainees from Laverton, Mount Margaret, Leonora and Wiluna in WA’s Goldfields on Tuesday to graduate from the new Laverton Training Centre, 240km north of Kalgoorlie.

The Australian Potash-run facility was opened in March to help residents in the area complete short courses delivered by the Kalgoorlie-based Central Regional TAFE.

Mr Foley said the training gave him the opportunity to work close to home where he could look after his family, and see his children every day.

“There was no opportunity before,” he said.

“I was happy – mostly to do the skid-steer and the chainsaw course, so I can get a job here.

“I’m happy that I get to do it here in my own town, it makes me feel more comfortable.

“All of the students are all family members, so I feel much more comfortable than I would in town.”

The first group of graduates proved a success for the centre, with 17 trainees so far gaining a construction industry work health and safety white card.

Australian Potash chief executive Matt Shackleton said skills learned from the centre would help graduates and their families.

“It’s incredible to see the amount of hard work and dedication that these students have put into the courses during the first semester,” he said.

“Key to the success of this program has been the provision of meaningful and culturally appropriate training, with families working together, in a program that aligns with genuine on-country northern Goldfields job opportunities.

“Their successful completion of units at the Laverton Training Centre has provided graduates with industry machinery tickets to enable employment in a variety of regional vocations.”

Centre manager Mac Jensen said the institution had so far achieved a 100 per cent attendance and success rate.

“Most of our students are Waalitj Foundation CDP clients and are long-term unemployed, northern Goldfields remote Aboriginal people who now have access to nationally accredited vocational training at the LTC,” he said.

“Waalitj has done an outstanding job supporting these students and enabling their attendance at training, and I’m proud to say by working together, we helped the students achieve a 100 per cent attendance and success rate.”

Some $550,000 has been invested into the centre so far by Australian Potash and the State Government.

WA Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the training provided career pathways for mining, road building and land restoration.