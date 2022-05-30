GWS Giant Bobby Hill will take an indefinite leave from football after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The 22-year-old Whadjuk and Balardong man will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

The lively small forward has taken the field in all 11 of the Giants contests so far this season, kicking a goal in their Saturday afternoon loss to Brisbane at the Gabba.

GWS wore an Indigenous jumper designed by Hill for the Sir Doug Nicholls round clash.

“Bobby and his family have our full support, as always, as they go through this period,” GWS football general manager Jason McCarthy said in a club statement on Sunday.

“His health and wellbeing is our absolute priority and he’ll have the best medical care as he undergoes surgery on Tuesday and beyond.

“There’ll be a period of time for him to recover before further medical assessment to understand if any additional steps are required.

“Bobby is in good spirits and knows he has the support and love of the entire Giants family.”

Medical assessment following his recovery period will determine if any further treatment is required.