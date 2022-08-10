The 90’s summer film Bassendream has been making its waves across WA’s cinemas.

Starring Noongar and Greek actress Cezara Critti-Schnaars, as one of the many characters in the film, Bassendream premiered in July at Luna Palace.

Critti-Schnaars plays Lauren, an Aboriginal girl who is spending her last day with her best friend Sally, before Lauren moves away.

“It’s about the last day of the school holidays in the 90’s (and) all these small stories that come together to paint a picture of the end of summer holiday,” Critti-Schnaars said.

Directed by Tim Barretto, Bassendream is a series of loosely interconnected stories which capture the wildness and vitality of childhood in the 1990s.

The short film was shot during the summer of 2017 but was put on hold for five years.

Critti-Schnaars got her first small role in her father’s final university project when she was only six years old.

She dabbled in projects throughout the years and since then has been set on a career in the arts.

“I did the certificate for Indigenous performance at WAAPA in 2018, straight out of high school,” Critti-Schnaars said

After graduating from WAAPA, she went on to be part of a project called Hecate, a Noongar adaption of Macbeth, where her acting career took shape.

But acting isn’t her only talent or focus; Critti-Schnaars loves taking on anything creative, such as writing and directing.

With her character Lauren, Critti-Schnaars found a deep connection having shared a similar experience of a friend moving away.

“The thing with acting is I love to live different lives, (that’s) very much how it feels to me” Critti-Schnaars said.

“Being able to live these different lives and to tell stories that aren’t part of my own and that can be a lot of fun.

“I’m very lucky I get to work as much as I do and…something I really love doing.”

Bassendreams is distributed by HALO films.

A special screening with Mark Naglazas will take place at Luna Leederville on August 28.