Tasmanian Greens leader Cassy O’Connor has called for the Tasmanian Government to end it’s arrangement with the Hawthorn Football Club, following systemic racism allegations recently made towards the Hawks organisation by First Nations ex-players and their families.

Opening the Tasmanian Greens’ state conference on Saturday at Triabunna, Ms O’Connor said that the government should immediately dissociate with the Hawks after the alleged “horrific stories of racism” that have come to light.

“The sponsorship was always a bad idea, and now there’s an even stronger argument for the Premier to just pull the pin, tell Hawthorn it’s over, and to take the word Tasmania off the players’ jerseys”, she said.

The previous arrangement which expired last week saw the Tasmanian Government contribute $20 million to Hawthorn over five years, a deal which saw the Hawks to play four matches per season in the state and have “Tasmania” feature prominently on the front of their guernseys.

Ms O’Connor said the public should be entitled to ask how their taxpayer dollars were spent whilst calling for an immediate suspension of future deal negotiations.

“Tasmanians are entitled to ask – did their taxpayer dollars fund racism, family separation and abortion at the Hawthorn Football Club,” she said.

“At the very least, Jeremy Rockliff should immediately suspend negotiations on the sponsorship deal until the AFL’s internal review is done and the outcomes made public.”

Ms O’Connor said regardless of the success of Tasmania securing an AFL team licence, the Government should not have a shared future with Hawthorn.

“Whether or not Tasmania is successful in securing our own AFL men’s and women’s teams, what future do we have with Hawthorn after so many Aboriginal voices spoke up about their alleged treatment by the club,” she said.

It is likely that the Tasmanian Government’s deal with Hawthorn will continue next season, subject to whether the state is granted the 19th AFL licence.

The Tasmanian Government indicated that a decision about future arrangements with the Hawthorn Football Club will not be made until the independent investigation into the racism allegations has been completed.

Hawthorn staff named in the allegations have virulently denied any wrongdoing, whilst welcoming an independent investigation.