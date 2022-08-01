Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe has been forced to redo her oath of allegiance in Federal Parliament after labelling the Queen of England a coloniser.

The Victorian Upper House MP on Monday drew the ire of opposition members after branding the Queen a “coloniser” while reciting the oath of allegiance.

Ms Thorpe added the ‘coloniser’ prefix to Queen Elizabeth II, whose royal family incorrectly said Australia was “terra nullius” despite being home to Indigenous people when they claimed it for the British crown.

Sovereignty never ceded. https://t.co/OowLrlUApy — Senator Lidia Thorpe (@SenatorThorpe) August 1, 2022

Lifting her hand clenched in a fist and dressed in all-black as she walked to the table, Ms Thorpe sounded reluctant as she began reciting the oath required to be read by all parliamentarians.

“I solemnly and sincerely affirm and declare I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the colonising Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” she said before being told by the speaker to read the oath exactly as printed.

Ms Thorpe then read the oath as printed as Opposition members in the chamber heckled her for calling out the Queen.

After her oath, Ms Thorpe took to Twitter to state “sovereignty never ceded”.